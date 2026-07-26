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Reaching out but not touching you. by illinilass
Photo 568

Reaching out but not touching you.

Too hot and humid to go out today. Taken on the 19th at Lakeland Park.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Sue Cooper ace
Wow! What a fabulous capture. Huge Fav.
July 26th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great capture and caption
July 26th, 2026  
Beverley ace
clever turtle... they are so fun to watch
July 26th, 2026  
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