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Previous
Photo 568
Reaching out but not touching you.
Too hot and humid to go out today. Taken on the 19th at Lakeland Park.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
19th July 2026 2:03pm
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fish
,
park
,
turtle
,
lakeland
Sue Cooper
ace
Wow! What a fabulous capture. Huge Fav.
July 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great capture and caption
July 26th, 2026
Beverley
ace
clever turtle... they are so fun to watch
July 26th, 2026
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