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Previous
Photo 569
Package- July words
A blouse from LL Bean.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Photo Details
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13
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 12:51pm
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package
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july26words
Beverley
ace
sounds exciting...
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All posted packaging look the same these days - the fun is in opening the package and finding your order !!
July 27th, 2026
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