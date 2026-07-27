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Package- July words by illinilass
Photo 569

Package- July words

A blouse from LL Bean.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Beverley ace
sounds exciting...
July 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All posted packaging look the same these days - the fun is in opening the package and finding your order !!
July 27th, 2026  
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