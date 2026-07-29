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Previous
Photo 571
Happy-July words
Happy, I was thinking the word was smile. I loved this woman’s smile and she does look happy. Taken of a Serbian dance in May when we were on our Danube river cruise.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Album
Infinity
Taken
29th July 2026 11:47am
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july26words
Beverley
ace
enjoying her special dance... lovely colourful clothes too... topped off with a gorgeous lipstick
July 29th, 2026
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