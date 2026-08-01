Previous
Lines-August words by illinilass
Photo 574

Lines-August words

Taken in May flying over Germany, nearing Frankfurt.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact