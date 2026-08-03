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Lines-August words by illinilass
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Lines-August words

Lots of lines in books waiting to be read!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
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Barb ace
Wow! And I thought that I had a backlog to be read!
August 3rd, 2026  
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