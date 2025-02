3 years ago today

Bombax tree or Silk Cotton tree. Located at Ca’d’Zan, the Venetian style home of John and Mabel Ringling in Sarasota, Florida.

I thought these flowers were gorgeous.

Bombax is a genus of mainly tropical trees in the mallow family. They are native to western Africa, the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and the subtropical regions of East Asia and northern Australia.