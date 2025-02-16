Sign up
Ta Da..
Here it is with the smaller jacket turned to the white side.
The End
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
4
1
Memories
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
16th February 2025 7:02pm
Barb
ace
Don't know which I prefer but I think the all red one...
February 17th, 2025
