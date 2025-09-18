Sign up
6 / 365
Evensong at York Minster
We attended Thursday, lovely voices and service in the magnificent Minster.
This is not my photo as we were not supposed to take photographs. A picture of a picture, I’m afraid.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
york
,
minster
,
evensong
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, sounds as it you attended a wonderful service.
September 19th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Impressive
September 19th, 2025
