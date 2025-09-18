Previous
Evensong at York Minster by illinilass
Evensong at York Minster

We attended Thursday, lovely voices and service in the magnificent Minster.
This is not my photo as we were not supposed to take photographs. A picture of a picture, I’m afraid.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
It looks fabulous, sounds as it you attended a wonderful service.
September 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Impressive
September 19th, 2025  
