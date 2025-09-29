Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Street Art
Taken yesterday near Blackfriars Bridge.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1373
photos
128
followers
159
following
1% complete
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
881
397
882
883
84
398
884
7
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th September 2025 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
street-art-27
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful! Looks & feels sunny for you… enjoy London Town…
September 30th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
That’s stunning
September 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great artwork
September 30th, 2025
