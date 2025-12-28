Previous
Memories by illinilass
Memories

Looking through old photo albums. 2008
I had two pumpkins left from Halloween- Thanksgiving. Must have seen someone do this as I’m not too creative. Sprayed them, then decorated. I noted that they lasted till after New Year.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Dorothy

Mags ace
How clever and creative!
December 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very creative
December 29th, 2025  
