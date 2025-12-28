Sign up
Memories
Looking through old photo albums. 2008
I had two pumpkins left from Halloween- Thanksgiving. Must have seen someone do this as I’m not too creative. Sprayed them, then decorated. I noted that they lasted till after New Year.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1532
photos
134
followers
156
following
2% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
28th December 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkin
,
memories
,
2008
,
snowman.
Mags
ace
How clever and creative!
December 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Cute
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very creative
December 29th, 2025
