11 / 365
Memories
I probably embroidered this dresser scarf more than 65 years ago!!! You can see where my mother repaired the edge at the top.
I’m dusting today so changing dresser scarfs.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
embroidery
,
memories
,
scarf
,
dresser
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh so pretty - those were the days Dorothy !
February 25th, 2026
Mags
ace
How pretty and such impeccable stitches.
February 25th, 2026
