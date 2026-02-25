Previous
Memories by illinilass
11 / 365

Memories

I probably embroidered this dresser scarf more than 65 years ago!!! You can see where my mother repaired the edge at the top.
I’m dusting today so changing dresser scarfs.
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Dorothy

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh so pretty - those were the days Dorothy !
February 25th, 2026  
Mags ace
How pretty and such impeccable stitches.
February 25th, 2026  
