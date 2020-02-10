Previous
The biggest I've ever seen by ilovelenses
Photo 1444

The biggest I've ever seen

Well this caused such a laugh at work today even customers were asking to see the photo. The carrot came out of the bag we had delivered and was chopped by the volunteer in the photo.in total it weighed 1lb.... What a wopper
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

Dianne
Very big indeed.
February 12th, 2020  
