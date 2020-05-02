Previous
Day Two of Self Isolation by ilovelenses
Day Two of Self Isolation

Well he's still pretty poorly, but says his head feels a bit better.Me and Mish have spent our second night on the sofa, Keeping my chin up so thought I'd wish you all a good morning and to say safe all of you
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

