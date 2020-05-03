Sign up
Photo 1553
Day 3 of isolation - A gift from a friend. Just to cheer me up
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
Diana
ace
What a good friend, exactly what you need right now.
May 3rd, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
Friends are so valuable especially in theses strange times.
May 3rd, 2020
