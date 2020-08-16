Previous
Next
Friendly Wild Pheasant by ilovelenses
Photo 1632

Friendly Wild Pheasant

This little pheasant ran towards us and even let us stroke it . It was healthy and wandered off when it had enough of us . Was quite a special moment . Hope it stays safe on the nature reserve where it was living. Good luck little one
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise