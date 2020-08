Back to work...

Today we were back at work cleaning and getting ready for tomorrow when we reopen. I cook at the over 60s centre and normally I have kitchen volunteers to help prep and serve. Now with Covid hanging over our heads I have to work alone and cook to order. I'm going from cooking currys, pies, roast chicken etc to a much smaller cafe style menu. We are going out customers enjoy the change. I have to say I'm looking forward to it, having not worked since March.