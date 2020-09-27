Sign up
Photo 1684
Day 3 🌧️🌬️☔☹️
This is the third day of constant rain and dark grey skies. We doubt get this type of weather very often in East Anglia, it's usually pretty dry. This weather does make you feel miserable though especially this year ☹️📈2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🚮
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
