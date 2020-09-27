Previous
Day 3 🌧️🌬️☔☹️ by ilovelenses
Day 3 🌧️🌬️☔☹️

This is the third day of constant rain and dark grey skies. We doubt get this type of weather very often in East Anglia, it's usually pretty dry. This weather does make you feel miserable though especially this year ☹️📈2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🚮
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

