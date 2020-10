#Inktober #Inktober2020... Having a go

This morning on fb I noticed a thing called inktober2020. I had never seen it before so had a read and it's a challenge to draw (in ink) a different thing each day. There are prompts for each day, today's was "fish". I doubt have a lot of time in my days so mine will just be doodles but I'm thinking it will be a fun thing to do... And we all need a bit of fun these days