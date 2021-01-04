Sign up
Photo 1810
Packed away for another year
Decided to put the dec's away today. I always wonder what changes life will have brought the next time time I see them. For now they will reside back in the loft.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
