Painting of the picture by ilovelenses
Photo 1823

Painting of the picture

I posted a photograph of this new place mish and I have found to walk. I decided to give painting it a go
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
moni kozi
Wow! So very nice! So well done. I grab it's this one https://365project.org/ilovelenses/365/2021-01-24
Congratulations!
February 5th, 2021  
