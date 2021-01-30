Previous
Next
Started a new drawing app, quick sketches to a daily promp by ilovelenses
Photo 1825

Started a new drawing app, quick sketches to a daily promp

30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Wow! I love it. Which app is that? Where do you get the prompts from?
February 5th, 2021  
vonski
@monikozi thank you, it's called sketch a day. Type that into your app store and you should get it. Lots of fun to be had and it's very friendly
February 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise