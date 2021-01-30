Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1825
Started a new drawing app, quick sketches to a daily promp
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
2
0
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
1827
photos
75
followers
78
following
500% complete
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
STF-L09
Taken
31st January 2021 2:48pm
moni kozi
Wow! I love it. Which app is that? Where do you get the prompts from?
February 5th, 2021
vonski
@monikozi
thank you, it's called sketch a day. Type that into your app store and you should get it. Lots of fun to be had and it's very friendly
February 5th, 2021
