Photo 1847
Been into town. Its desolate
23rd February 2021
23rd Feb 21
2
0
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
1847
photos
77
followers
78
following
506% complete
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
STF-L09
Taken
23rd February 2021 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines, love the vignette.
February 23rd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice lines. Guess that you are in a car park!
February 23rd, 2021
