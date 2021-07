Grave Digger

I saw this wasp catch and paralyse a small fly. After making sure the fly couldn't get away (it was still very much alive). The wasp started to dig a hole. I had to move on but I can only imagine the little fly was watching its grave being dug before its own eyes.

I felt a huge pang of pity for the little critter struggling to move but this is nature. Not all of life and deaths struggled take place on the plains of Africa, some take place on a small footpath near the coast in Suffolk