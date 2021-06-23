Previous
Old Hunstanton fossil cliffs by ilovelenses
Old Hunstanton fossil cliffs

This is a wonderful beach and a marvellous place to go hunting for mammoth teeth and bones. It is well known for a spectacular complete fossil of a mammoth. I though only found a few shells
vonski

