A town that's given up by ilovelenses
A town that's given up

This is the town where I live. It is getting increasingly run down, unloved and unwanted. I have decided to work on a project showing the darker grotty side of a small seaside town in England.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Carole Sandford ace
Sad when this happens. I imagine seaside towns haven’t fared well in this pandemic.
July 9th, 2021  
