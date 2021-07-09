Sign up
Photo 1906
A town that's given up
This is the town where I live. It is getting increasingly run down, unloved and unwanted. I have decided to work on a project showing the darker grotty side of a small seaside town in England.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
Carole Sandford
ace
Sad when this happens. I imagine seaside towns haven’t fared well in this pandemic.
July 9th, 2021
