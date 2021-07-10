Previous
Where Even The Pound Shops Have Given Up! by ilovelenses
Where Even The Pound Shops Have Given Up!

One of the last remaining large stores Poundstretcher closed last week.
Had memories of when Woolworths closed its doors for the last time in that very same building
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
Jesika
It’s so very sad to see empty shops where once there were independents and chain stores and of course this means jobs lost and lives changed.
July 10th, 2021  
