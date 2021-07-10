Sign up
Photo 1907
Where Even The Pound Shops Have Given Up!
One of the last remaining large stores Poundstretcher closed last week.
Had memories of when Woolworths closed its doors for the last time in that very same building
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
1
0
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
1907
photos
75
followers
75
following
522% complete
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Jesika
It's so very sad to see empty shops where once there were independents and chain stores and of course this means jobs lost and lives changed.
July 10th, 2021
