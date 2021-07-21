Previous
Next
Well Hello There! by ilovelenses
Photo 1922

Well Hello There!

I was sat by my potting table in the garden having a week deserved child drink. When I heard a rustling, I turned round to find two beady eyes just starting at me. Moving slowly I managed to get a couple of pics before speedy vanished.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot. I hope it didn't cause too much damage in your potting shed.
July 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
So cute
July 22nd, 2021  
Wylie ace
well spotted. We saw a few on our recent travels as there has been a mouse plague in some Australian states.
July 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise