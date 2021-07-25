Previous
Next
Cost corner by ilovelenses
Photo 1938

Cost corner

We've had a move round of furniture today and I'm not so sure it's gone down well with everyone 😕
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh dear. I am sure that everyone will readjust.
July 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise