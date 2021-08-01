Sign up
Photo 1946
The Fallen
Out with the dog I had a little sit down on a fallen tree. I loved the barks texture and colour. So a little snap was required.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
1947
photos
77
followers
74
following
533% complete
1940
1941
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
STF-L09
Taken
2nd August 2021 4:35pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
