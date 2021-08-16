Previous
The Cromer Banksy by ilovelenses
The Cromer Banksy

This is the last of the new Banksy's in my region. This one is in Cromer. Was a lovely day in the sunshine
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
Richard Brown ace
Interesting to see. Got to say I find it very amusing that a piece of graffiti creates such a fuss. I guess he does too as he laughs all the way to the bank!
August 16th, 2021  
