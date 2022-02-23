Previous
Out for a walk and saw this beautiful artwork. by ilovelenses
Photo 2020

Out for a walk and saw this beautiful artwork.

23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

vonski

@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
553% complete

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Really really amazing work.
February 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So clever.
February 23rd, 2022  
