Photo 2023
Fancy a walk in the woods?
I've been away for quite a while. For lots of reasons , photography has taken a back seat. I've nipped in to have a look at 365 today & It's lovely to see all your photographs again.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
2
0
vonski
@ilovelenses
Well here I am embarking on year five of my 365 journey . I really enjoyed my first three years ,and I'm hoping to continue...
2023
photos
62
followers
65
following
554% complete
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Nokia G20
Taken
31st October 2022 1:39pm
Diana
ace
Welcome back, you have been missed! a lovely shot for this time of the year.
October 31st, 2022
Christopher Cox
ace
Welcome back!
October 31st, 2022
