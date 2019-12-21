Previous
2/365 Sketching in botanical garden
2/365 Sketching in botanical garden

Сегодня ходила на мастер класс по скетчингу акварелью в ботанический сад.
Наконец попробовала акварель. Получила удовольствие.)
Valeria

