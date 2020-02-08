Previous
51/365 by ilvyz
51 / 365

51/365

На улице весна)
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Valeria

@ilvyz
My name is Valeria and I live in Tallinn, Estonia. My biggest love is drawing. Here I'm going to keep a photo diary - to save the...
13% complete

