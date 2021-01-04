Previous
Hotel Couleurs by imagepunk
4 / 365

Hotel Couleurs

Snapped this some years ago. A great example of managing expectations! The hotel is still there and it actually gets pretty good reviews. Not sure if the sign is still there though.
4th January 2021

Andy Wood

ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
