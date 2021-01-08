Previous
Yvoire by imagepunk
Yvoire

For many years I worked in Geneva, Switzerland, and Yvoire was one of my favourite places to visit on the lake. Image enhanced in Photoshop and Lightroom.
Andy Wood

Andy Wood
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer.
