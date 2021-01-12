Previous
Next
Taffy RSPCA by imagepunk
12 / 365

Taffy RSPCA

My wife works for the RSPCA and needed a sign for their local shop. Taffy was a willing model.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Andy Wood

ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise