13 / 365
Graffiti Alley, Boston MA
This would otherwise be a drab alleyway, but the graffiti brightens it up and the blaze of color lifts the mood. A perpetual change of color, tags and murals, the alley even has it's own FB page -
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Graffiti-Alley/487707671277040.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
29th May 2019 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
graffiti
,
boston
,
art
