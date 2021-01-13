Previous
Graffiti Alley, Boston MA by imagepunk
13 / 365

Graffiti Alley, Boston MA

This would otherwise be a drab alleyway, but the graffiti brightens it up and the blaze of color lifts the mood. A perpetual change of color, tags and murals, the alley even has it's own FB page - https://www.facebook.com/pages/Graffiti-Alley/487707671277040.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Andy Wood

Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
