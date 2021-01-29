Sign up
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Constable Wheels
Another shot from Constable Country. These were just leaning against an old building.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
landscape
constable
Casablanca
ace
Ah, very Constable! Just up the road to me. Something so evocative about an old cartwheel, isn't there? Nice shot in mono.
January 29th, 2021
Andy Wood
ace
@casablanca
Old stuff just looks better in mono to me. It certainly is a lovely part of the world. I lived in Suffolk for 15 years or so, but am back in Yorkshire now.
January 29th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@imagepunk
God's Own Country, as the saying goes! I have to say, Yorkshire is my favourite county. Give me hills over the fens any day!
January 29th, 2021
