Previous
Next
Constable Wheels by imagepunk
29 / 365

Constable Wheels

Another shot from Constable Country. These were just leaning against an old building.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Andy Wood

ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ah, very Constable! Just up the road to me. Something so evocative about an old cartwheel, isn't there? Nice shot in mono.
January 29th, 2021  
Andy Wood ace
@casablanca Old stuff just looks better in mono to me. It certainly is a lovely part of the world. I lived in Suffolk for 15 years or so, but am back in Yorkshire now.
January 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@imagepunk God's Own Country, as the saying goes! I have to say, Yorkshire is my favourite county. Give me hills over the fens any day!
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise