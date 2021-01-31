Sign up
31 / 365
Northumbrian Coast
A shot on the Northumbrian coast. I added an Instagram filter effect in Lightroom.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
3
3
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
31
photos
37
followers
70
following
8% complete
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X100F
Taken
16th September 2018 9:40am
sea
,
coast
,
northumbria
SwChappell
ace
Wow, excellent capture
January 31st, 2021
Junko Y
ace
dramatically low perspective shows off this fascinating place.
January 31st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Marvelous shot and striking effect!
January 31st, 2021
