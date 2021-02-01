Sign up
NY Tree
This was a quick snap taken in New York. I played around in LR until I arrived at this, almost infra red look.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
Album
365
Camera
X100F
Taken
14th July 2018 9:02pm
Tags
new
,
york
Samantha
ace
A wonderful black and white photographer. Great job with the editing.
February 1st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice edit!
February 1st, 2021
