Reflections by imagepunk
38 / 365

Reflections

Came across this whilst walking with Taffy so took a quick iPhone snap.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Andy Wood

ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
Caterina ace
Beautiful and fresh. Fav
February 7th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Great reflections, beautiful place for a walk
February 7th, 2021  
