Previous
Next
39 / 365
Gotham Commuters
Ever wondered how superheroes and villains get to work?
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
2
2
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
39
photos
43
followers
83
following
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
batman
,
superhero
,
penguin
,
gotham
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, whoever thought The Penguin would carry a thermos flask on the way to work!!
February 8th, 2021
Dione Giorgio
Fav. I hope the penguin got his ticket to be able to get on the train.
February 8th, 2021
