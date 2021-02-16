Sign up
47 / 365
Seahouses Northumberland
A grim day in Seahouses, Northumberland. Bamburgh Castle off in the distance.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Andy Wood
ace
@imagepunk
Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
47
photos
56
followers
89
following
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
sea
,
northumberland
,
bamburgh
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great stormy capture. It feels as if the heavens will open up with a torrential downpour at any moment. Also- great use of the sea wall to lead us off into the distance toward the castle. Excellent shot.
February 16th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Such a marvelous dramatic and moody shot!
February 16th, 2021
