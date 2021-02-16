Previous
Seahouses Northumberland by imagepunk
Seahouses Northumberland

A grim day in Seahouses, Northumberland. Bamburgh Castle off in the distance.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Andy Wood

Spend my days playing at being a photographer and software developer. I create presets and action panels for Lightroom and Photoshop to help me turn...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great stormy capture. It feels as if the heavens will open up with a torrential downpour at any moment. Also- great use of the sea wall to lead us off into the distance toward the castle. Excellent shot.
February 16th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Such a marvelous dramatic and moody shot!
February 16th, 2021  
