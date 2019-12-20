Previous
You may have noticed a theme to my photos. by imaginary_ellie
31 / 365

You may have noticed a theme to my photos.

I love how the holiday decorations light up my evening walks.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Imaginary Ellie

@imaginary_ellie
Sometimes I take pictures of things that aren't there.
