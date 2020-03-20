Previous
Calliphora dubia adult emerging from pupa by imaginingsbysue
75 / 365

Calliphora dubia adult emerging from pupa

The next four days show a blowfly emerging from the pupa. The face is like a deflated sac that the newly emerged fly has to blow up and then it hardens. This occurs very quickly.
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Sue

@imaginingsbysue
I was a member of 365 a few years ago, but while I was completing my PhD I ran out of time, so membership lapsed....
