75 / 365
Calliphora dubia adult emerging from pupa
The next four days show a blowfly emerging from the pupa. The face is like a deflated sac that the newly emerged fly has to blow up and then it hardens. This occurs very quickly.
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
Sue
@imaginingsbysue
I was a member of 365 a few years ago, but while I was completing my PhD I ran out of time, so membership lapsed....
80
photos
12
followers
2
following
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
3
365
NIKON D810
20th March 2020 6:34am
Tags
project
,
nature
,
animals
,
plant
,
science
,
blue
,
wildlife
,
work
,
australia
,
fly
,
insect
,
brown
,
perth
,
wa
,
plantae
,
places
,
rearing
,
flowering
,
flies
,
blowfly
,
pollination
,
emerging
,
diptera
,
pupae
,
entomology
,
insecta
,
cichorieae
,
arthropoda
,
animalia
,
dubia
,
officinale
,
lesser
,
calliphoridae
,
bodied
,
oestroidea
,
cichorioideae
,
brachycera
,
calliphora
,
calliphorinae
,
calyptrate
,
cyclorrhapha
,
dpird
,
schizophora
