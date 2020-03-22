Previous
Finally out by imaginingsbysue
Finally out

This Calliphora dubia has emerged from the pupa (which it is holding), and now needs to inflate it's wings.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Sue

@imaginingsbysue
