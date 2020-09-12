Previous
Dew on Verticordia huegelii by imaginingsbysue
Dew on Verticordia huegelii

I found this variegated feather flower covered in dew on a morning walk in John Forrest National Park
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Sue

@imaginingsbysue
