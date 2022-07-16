Sign up
86 / 365
Paragia tricolor
A pollen wasp building a tunnel, they lay eggs in cells that come off a vertical tunnel. They then build a tunnel across the ground to prevent water entering the tunnel
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
0
0
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
of
,
australia
,
river
,
pollen
,
insect
,
flickr
,
wa
,
south
,
west
,
wasps
,
places
,
wasp
,
rd
,
sorting
,
fauna
,
tricolor
,
shire
,
insecta
,
arthropoda
,
animalia
,
manjimup
,
bridgetown
,
hymenoptera
,
vespidae
,
apocrita
,
vespoidea
,
masarinae
,
paragia
,
paragiini
