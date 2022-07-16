Previous
Paragia tricolor by imaginingsbysue
Paragia tricolor

A pollen wasp building a tunnel, they lay eggs in cells that come off a vertical tunnel. They then build a tunnel across the ground to prevent water entering the tunnel
