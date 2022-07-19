Previous
Abispa ephippium by imaginingsbysue
Abispa ephippium

These wasps are often called hornets, but they are really spider wasps. They make nests from clay, often attached to outside walls of houses. They fill the nests with dead spiders, for the larvae to eat when they emerge.
